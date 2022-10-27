The Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy is taking the direct-to-digital route. The film, which also stars Alaya F, is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Ajay Devgn’s Diwali Celebration Reminds Netizens of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Mohabbatein’ (View Pics).

Kartik said: "I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven't explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory." The film has been produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Krishna Mukherjee Gets Engaged Amid the Scenic Hills of Manali! (View Pics).

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: "It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik's last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).