Shah Rukh Khan's wit can illuminate a dull room faster than switching on a disco ball! Specifically, watching his interviews or catching his quirky, witty #AskSRK Session responses is always captivating. He never fails to deliver an interesting interactions whenever he is interacting with fans. The Dunki session was no exception, a hilarious escapade, just as expected! These sessions weren't mere Q&A sessions; they were rollercoasters of endless giggles in an amusement park of humor! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Has Hilarious Response to Fan's Question if His New Film Has 'Sax Sux' During #AskSRK Session!.

The 'Sax Sux' Query:

Sax Sux toh samjha nahi….tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/vyuybrk3rW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

We Have Understood What He Said:

Kyunki iss picture mein bhi mein army ka Jawan hoon. Samajh gaya bhai ya aur clear karoon. #DunkiTrailer also refer to stupid question section please ha ha love u https://t.co/ZZBv4LgulP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

It's Hilarious For Sure..

Phir aa gaye Zero ki yaad dilane!!!! Chal 9-2-11 ho jaa yahan se!!! #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/84FcBZsSzG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Apt Answer From SRK

One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages…prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/51TxD2ybAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Hope This Fan Recover Soon

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Awww That's a Cute Answer

Meri poori family hi beautiful hai ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/ilmlaVkcAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Who's Laughing? Raise You Hand..

I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don’t forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!! https://t.co/uHXmILm79j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

You Got The Joke, Right?

In the barber chair…where do you get it get?? #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/Sd9XrcXhil — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Hats Off To King Of Romance!!!

Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!! #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/57HoIld86D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

