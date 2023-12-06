Shah Rukh Khan's wit can illuminate a dull room faster than switching on a disco ball! Specifically, watching his interviews or catching his quirky, witty #AskSRK Session responses is always captivating. He never fails to deliver an interesting interactions whenever he is interacting with fans. The Dunki session was no exception, a hilarious escapade, just as expected! These sessions weren't mere Q&A sessions; they were rollercoasters of endless giggles in an amusement park of humor! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Has Hilarious Response to Fan's Question if His New Film Has 'Sax Sux' During #AskSRK Session!.

The 'Sax Sux' Query:

We Have Understood What He Said:

It's Hilarious For Sure..

Apt Answer From SRK

Hope This Fan Recover Soon

Awww That's a Cute Answer

Who's Laughing? Raise You Hand..

You Got The Joke, Right?

Hats Off To King Of Romance!!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)