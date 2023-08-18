Sunny Deol's triumphant return in Gadar 2 continues to dazzle at the box office, roaring high with an exceptional week-one collection of Rs 284.63 crore in India. Even on its second Friday, the film maintains its momentum with relentless earnings, accumulating Rs 40.10 crore on the day. The week's unyielding success is evident in the numbers, with Saturday's Rs 43.08 crore, Sunday's Rs 51.70 crore, and impressive weekday earnings. Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Flick Receives Mixed Response From Netizens. Check Out The News Here:

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz. The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a… pic.twitter.com/MXb5vqjGE6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2023

