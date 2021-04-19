Reports in SpotboyE suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is likely to give in to the very gainful offer of releasing his next big-screen opus Gangubai Kathiawadi on the OTT platform.

Sources close to the development revealed, “It’s the way the Covid situation is going. Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 30 July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)