Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and producers can now breath a sigh of relief as Bombay HC has granted an interim stay on summons issued by a Magistrate Court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against them. The case was filed by Babuji Shah (adopted son of Gangubai) who claimed that the chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in the book was defamatory, tarnished her reputation.

Check It Out:

Bombay High Court grants interim stay on criminal defamation proceedings against Alia Bhatt, producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi report by @Neha_Jozie #BombayHighCourt #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 Read more here: https://t.co/j0xU92u6Qc pic.twitter.com/lGdzDbeBHS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)