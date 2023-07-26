A star-studded screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was hosted last evening in Mumbai. Many A-listers from the industry were seen in attendance for the screening of Karan Johar’s film that stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Gauri Khan has shared pics on Instagram in which she’s seen posing with friends-cum-colleagues of Bollywood. Gauri alongside Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and others oozed glam. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal and Other B-Town Celebs Attend Special Screening of Karan Johar’s Film in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Gauri Khan’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)