Gauri Khan's mother, Savita Chhibber celebrates her birthday today (September 8). And so, on this special day, the daughter (Gauri) took to her social media and shared a clip of her mother dancing to Daddy Cool song. However, the twist is that Khan made it Mommy Cool, see how.

Watch Video:

There’s no one who can match your steps … Happy Birthday Mom .. pic.twitter.com/wTtmVCDzc0 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)