Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Rakul Preet Singh and many other celebrities from the industry were seen in attended for the GQ Men Of The Year 2022 Awards. It saw celebs gracing the event by oozing oodles of glamour in terms of their outfits and look for the night. There are many who even won prestigious titles at MOTY this year. Take a look at the list of winners below: GQ Men of the Year Awards: Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Anand Ahuja Win Big at the Glitzy Event (See Pics)

Ayan Mukerji – Director of the Year

Ranveer Singh – Actor of the Year

Allu Arjun – Leading Man

Kartik Aaryan – Entertainer of the Year

Deepika Padukone – Global Fashion Personality

Kunal Rawal – Designer of the Year

Rajkummar Rao – The Progressive Powerhouse

Bhumi Pednekar – The Creative Force

