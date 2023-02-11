The official trailer of Gulmohar starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore is out! The story of the film revolves around a multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Amol Palekar, Simran Bagga and Suraj Sharma in key roles. Gulmohar Premiere Date: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Simran Bagga's Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From March 3 (View Poster).

Watch Gulmohar Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)