Ace actor, Manoj Bajpayee, took to social media and dropped the release date of his upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar project, Gulmohar. Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, the film also stars Sharmila Tagore and will start streaming on the OTT platform from March 3. Have a look at the movie's new poster below. Gulmohar: Sharmila Tagore Returns to Films After 11 Years With a Family-Drama Co-Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Simran Bagga.

Gulmohar Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)