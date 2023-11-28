Cinematographer Gururaj Jois is no more. He passed away on November 27 after suffering a heart attack in Bangalore. He was 53 and is survived by his wife and a child. For the uninitiated, Jios was filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia's favourite and has shot many of his movies. Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, Zanjeer are few Bollywood films which he had shot. May his soul RIP. Milan, Art Director of Ajith Kumar-Starrer Vidaa Muyarchi, Dies While Film’s Shoot in Azerbaijan.

RIP Gururaj Jois:

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Gururaj Jois. One of the many passionate souls on that desert whose work behind the camera brought Lagaan to life 🙏 May your soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/W4zDymclpF — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) November 28, 2023

