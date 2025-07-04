Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his next film, Battle of Galwan. The war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. After an underwhelming performance in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, fans are looking forward to Bhaijaan's next film. Amid this, the Bollywood superstar casually surprised fans with the first-look poster of Galwan Valley. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Salman Khan shared the update. Talking about the poster, the actor can be seen sporting a short haircut and a moustache, reminding us of his look from Sultan. No further details were shared along with the update, but hopefully, more information will be revealed soon. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Host Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Participating in Controversial Reality Show’s Upcoming Season? Check Out Full List of Potential Contestants of ‘BB 19’.

Check Out Salman Khan’s First Look From ‘Batttle of Galwan’

