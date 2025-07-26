Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is grabbing headlines for his next film, Battle of Galwan, and reality show Bigg Boss 19. Amid the buzz, the actor was clicked in Mumbai on Friday (July 25). However, videos of his outing, which were shared on social media, showed the actor hiding his face. In a video shared on Instagram, we could see that as soon as the actor saw the paparazzi while travelling in a car, he pulled down the sun visor and covered his face with his hand. This makes us wonder if Salman is trying to hide his look for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. However, videos of the actor sporting a new buzz cut and thick moustache have already found their way online. Salman Khan Debuts Buzz Cut and Moustache in Rugged Look for Upcoming War Film ‘Battle of Galwan’; Bhaijaan’s New Hairdo Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Covers His Face From Paparazzi During Outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

