Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh shared on social media that they have welcomed their first child together and it’s a baby boy. As soon as the couple shared the good news, colleagues and fans of the duo have been showering them with congratulatory posts. Farhan Akhtar, Pragya Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Rannvijay Singha and many others have congratulated the newly blessed parents.

Joint Statement Issued By Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

Celebs Congratulate The Couple

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)