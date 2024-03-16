Bollywood's famous Khans - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan - dazzled at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration. In a now-viral video from the event, the trio playfully debates their song choice, with Aamir jokingly calling Mukesh Ambani 'Pappu' and suggesting "Papa Kehte Hain." However, the song is pre-decided as they open an envelope revealing Ram Charan and NTR Jr's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. SRK jests about the dominance of South films, teasing Mukesh for choosing it. Ultimately, the Khans unite to perform the lively number, sparking laughter. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan Serve ‘Triple Threat’ As They Pose Together Ahead of D’Yavol X Ad Release (View Pic).

Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's Fun Banter From Radhika Anant's Pre-Wedding Here

WATCH NOW : HQ video of the fun banter between SRK, Salman and Aamir Khan at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #Ambani #AnantAmbani 📹 : Dharma 2.0 pic.twitter.com/3mWNzNsPLZ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 16, 2024

