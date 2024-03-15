Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan have finally come together for a photo shoot for Aryan's clothing brand D'Yavol X. SRK surprised everyone by joining his kids in stylish streetwear outfits from Aryan's brand for a recent photoshoot. Initially, individual pictures of each of them were released, building anticipation. But when Shah Rukh Khan finally decided to drop a family picture featuring outfits from D'Tvol X, it caught us off guard. The Khan family absolutely rocked the latest photoshoot pics they shared. Sharing the dashing picture on X (previously Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Triple Threat." SRK also mentioned that the latest drop will be available on March 17. Shah Rukh Khan Teams Up With Rapper Badshah for ‘EK Tha Raja’ Album Narration (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana and Aryan for D’Yavol X:

Triple Threat. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on https://t.co/dc5LPpuH6Y pic.twitter.com/2PZVv7P8Lh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2024

