Tiger Shroff seems to be in full mood to promote his upcoming film Heropanti 2. As recently, the lad grooved with Esha Gupta on the movie's peppy track "Whistle 2.0". In the clip, Gupta dances with Tiger and does the signature step of the song with utmost ease. The duo's chemistry also looks wow. Heropanti 2 Song Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Will Charm You With Their Dance Moves in This Upbeat Number (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)