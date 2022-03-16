After Tiger Shroff, the makers of Heropanti 2 have now dropped a new poster that features Tara Sutaria as Inaaya. In the picture, she can be seen in a glam avatar holding a gun in one of her hands. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie sees Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Heropanti 2: Makers Introduce Tiger Shroff as Babloo with a New Poster; Film’s Trailer to Be Out on March 17!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)