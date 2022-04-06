Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Heropanti 2 has been shot across five beautiful international locations to offer a visual treat to the audience. After roping in some of Hollywood's renowned action directors to work on the action sequences for the film, the producer also spared no cost in mounting the film on a huge scale which included filming at some prime international locations - England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Shot Across Five International Picturesque Locations.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Heropanti 2 Promotions: Tara Sutaria Turns into a Dreamy Muse in Her Scarlet Red Georgette Saree.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on Eid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).