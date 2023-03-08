Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, celebrated Holi on March 8 and shared glimpses from the festival on Insta. In the video posted online, we get to see Navya enjoying the colourful occasion with friends. Dressed in a long kurta, she can also be seen happily playing a dhol in the clip. Kangana Ranaut Is All Smile as She Plays Holi on the Sets of Chandramukhi 2 (Watch Video).

Navya Naveli Nanda Plays Dhol:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

