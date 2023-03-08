Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen celebrating the festival of colours, Holi on the sets of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with sunglasses as she starts putting colours on her crew and cast members of the film. Kangana Ranaut Drops Glimpse of Holi Celebration from Chandramukhi 2 Sets (Watch Video).

In one frame, designer Neeta Lulla can be seen putting colours on Kangana. The actress chose the song 'Rang Barse' sung by Amitabh Bachchan for her reel. She captioned the video, which currently has 290,000 views on the photo-sharing website: "Holi this morning on Chandramukhi set." Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Is Back on the Sets of P Vasu’s Film! (View Post).

Kangana Ranaut Plays Holi

Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P. Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan. Chandramukhi was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king's court who's known for her breathtaking beauty. Meanwhile, Kangana also has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Emergency and 'Noti Binodini' in the pipeline.

