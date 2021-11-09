After making everyone groove to "Bhai Ka Birthday", the makers of Antim have released a romantic track from the film. Titled "Hone Laga", the song shows the brewing romance between the new and fresh on-screen jodi - Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. The song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and the music of the same is composed by Ravi Basrur. The lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Check Out The Song Below:

