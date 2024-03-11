In an exciting report surfacing online, Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 is getting bigger as two prominent industry figures are set to join the cast. According to the latest reports, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are set to star in the Akshay Kumar-starrer in the popular comedy franchise. Plus, Chunky Pandey is making a delicious return as Akhri Pasta, and there's talk of Bobby Deol potentially joining the fun, too. Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 will be released in the theatres on July 6, 2025. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's Comedy Franchise To Arrive in Theatres On June 6, 2025 (View Post).

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar To Join Housefull 5

