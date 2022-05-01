Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted together in the city on the occasion of their son Hridaan’s birthday. The duo along with the kid was seen leaving Yauatcha (an eatery) in Bandra Kurla complex. The family were dressed in casuals for the lunch. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad And Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Party Together In Goa; Pooja Bedi Shares Pictures On Instagram.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)