Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a series of pics that see him and Jackson Wang having a gala time with each other. For the unaware, the Roshan's had hosted the celebrated rapper a day ago at their abode. "What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star," HR wrote while sharing the photos online. Have a look. Jackson Wang Shares Photo With Hrithik Roshan and His Fam While Paying a Visit to the Actor’s House (View Pic).

Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackson Wang:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)