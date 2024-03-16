Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted a welcome party for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Friday. Huma Qureshi, who was a part of the bash, shared a picture with Ed Sheeran and revealed that her night was made when he told her that he loved her debut film, Gangs of Wasseypur. The actress also thanked Farah for being the 'best host' and taking the 'worst photos'. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran is in India for his '+-=÷x tour', which will take place today, March 16. 'Shape of Us'! Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran In One Frame; English Singer Perfectly Copies SRK's Iconic Pose (Watch Video).

Inside Farah Khan's Welcome Party For Ed Sheeran:

