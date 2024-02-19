Ileana D'Cruz and her partner, Michael Dolan, embraced parenthood for the first time on August 1, 2023, welcoming their baby boy. As an active social media user, the actress frequently shares delightful moments of her son's growth, which we adore. Recently, Ileana posted a monochrome photo from her pregnancy days on her Instagram stories. The mirror selfie was taken in a bathroom, where she displayed her slightly grown baby bump while wearing a black bikini, looking radiant. She mentioned in the caption that she was four months pregnant. Ileana D’Cruz Shares Sweet Morning Moment With Baby Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz IG Post:

Ileana D Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

