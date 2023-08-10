Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan via his latest post on Insta has sort of confirmed his plans of making a comeback to showbiz soon. He shared a screenshot of his threads on IG which reads, “to whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” Imran was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) with Kangana Ranaut. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Divorced? Actor’s Wife Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram Referring to Miley Cyrus’ Split.

Imran Khan Is Making Comeback Soon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)