Priyanka Chopra's younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, and actress Neelam Upadhyaya recently got engaged. The couple had an intimate roka ceremony, and close friends and family were in attendance. On April 2, the couple took to their Instagram handle to share a joint point announcing the good news. After a few hours, the couple shared more pictures from their roka ceremony on their social media. The pictures featured Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and cousin Mannara Chopra. In a separate picture, the newly engaged couple were captured in a candid moment with Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "nothing without the fam #everything" Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Gets Engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya; Couple Drops Happy Glimpses From Their Roka Ceremony on Insta (View Pics).

Inside Pics From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Roka Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Upadhyaya (@neelamupadhyaya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)