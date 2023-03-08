On the occasion of International Women's Day today (March 8), music maestro, AR Rahman shared a beautiful rendition by Bombay Theme that celebrates womanhood. Right from the sound of the violin to the theatrical act, this one is a musical gem for sure. Check it out. Sara Ali Khan Dedicates International Women's Day to Mother Amrita Singh; Check Out Her Inspiring Post!

Watch Bombay Theme's Rendition Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)