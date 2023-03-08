Sara Ali Khan dedicated International Women’s Day to her mother, Amrita Singh. The "Chaka Chak" actress took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful picture of her maa while wishing her on the powerful occasion. "All I aspire for is to be an iota of the woman you are," she captioned the post. Have a look. Sara Ali Khan Courts Controversy in New Viral Video; Netizens Accuse Her of Behaving Drunk and 'Touching' Security Guard Inappropriately - WATCH.

Sara Ali Khan's Women's Day Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

