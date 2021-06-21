Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share another video of her working out. She performed the Vriksh Asana while penning down the benefits of doing this asana in the caption.

Check Out Her Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)