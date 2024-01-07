Bollywood star Aamir Khan is fully immersed in daughter Ira Khan's joyous pre-wedding celebrations with Nupur Shikhare, setting the stage for a festive extravaganza. Both sides of the family have gathered in Udaipur, actively engaging in numerous pre-wedding ceremonies and festivities. The internet is buzzing with a viral video featuring none other than Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who is captured letting loose and dancing enthusiastically to folk music. Shedding his iconic PK avatar, Aamir joyfully sways to the beats of his hit song "Tharki Chokro," accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The actor is all smiles as he enjoys the moment, dancing to his song with a touch of folk music. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who are legally married, traditionally tied the knot on January 8 in Udaipur. Ira Khan Looks Gorgeous in Green Outfit, Shares a Glimpse As She Dresses Up for Her Udaipur Wedding (View Pic).

Aamir Khan Dances to “Tharki Chokro”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)