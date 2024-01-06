Following their registered marriage at Taj Land Ends, Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now gearing up for their ceremonial wedding in Udaipur. Ira gave a sneak peek into her preparations, showcasing her adorned in a stunning green ensemble and complementing jewellery for the initial day of their wedding celebrations. Expressing her joy, she posted her look on her Instagram story. Don't miss the delightful glimpse! Aamir Khan Plants a Sweet Kiss on Ex-Wife Kiran Rao’s Cheek at Daughter Ira Khan’s Wedding With Nupur Shikhare, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

First Glimpse Of Ira Khan From Her Udaipur Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)