Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur on January 10. The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13, and several B-town celebs graced the occasion. One of Bollywood's most loved comedians, Rajpal Yadav, also attended the wedding reception. The actor has now taken to his Instagram account to drop several photos with various actors and other esteemed personalities. Rajpal Yadav can be seen in the photos alongside the newlyweds and a host of notable personalities, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actors Rekha, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dilip Joshi, among others. The wedding reception took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC. Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Black Suit at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Check Out Rajpal Yadav’s Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

