It was on this day two years ago that the world of cinema lost one of its finest gem. Irrfan Khan’s demise left his fans around the world shattered. He was one of the most loved and respected actors. One will always cherish his contributions to the world of cinema. On his second death anniversary, fans have shared the legendary actor’s pictures, penned emotional notes and remembered him for his brilliant works on the big screen. 5 Famous Dialogues by Late Acting Legend Irrfan Khan That Make Us Recall His Powerful Performances!

Remembering The Legend

Remembering #IrrfanKhan Sir On His Death Anniversary pic.twitter.com/s0KLhVVuUI — K 👸 MSDian (@k_indiangirl7) April 29, 2022

A Gem

Leaving behind a void that's impossible to be filled, remembering one of the greatest ever to grace the celluloid- IRRFAN KHAN - on his death anniversary.. A true LEGEND.. pic.twitter.com/L0k0fdl7oY — Perfectly Average (@manishtamancha) April 29, 2022

Some Of His Finest Works

Still remember the day #irrfankhan Sir left us. Could not sleep for three days straight. Still feels like a personal loss!Thank you for inspiring us ♥️♾️ pic.twitter.com/JGsDfnGJ2Q — D̸🧚‍♀️ (@basyuhiaaja) April 29, 2022

Forever

Two years now, but you were, you are, and you will always be my favorite. ❤ #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/KHI0Xfk7ys — Narundar (@NarundarM) April 29, 2022

Irreplaceable

the one who cannot be replaced irrfan khan (1967-2020). pic.twitter.com/olmbgw5fhJ — αdil (@ixadilx) April 29, 2022

He Will Always Be Loved

''Irrfan Khan'' A True Gem ❤ 😔 You Will Live In Our Hearts Forever.#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/v5XlJEFkoh — Tripura-"ত্রিপুরা" (@Tripura2100) April 29, 2022

