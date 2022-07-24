Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media today (July 24) and hinted at a big announcement tomorrow i.e July 25. Now, as soon as he dropped this update, netizens could not keep calm and speculated that KJo is going to announce Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna's film which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. As per Twitterati, the movie is titled Screw Dheela. Have a look. Rashmika Mandanna to Star Opposite Tiger Shroff in Shashank Khaitan’s Action Entertainer – Reports.

Oh!

Umm...

As per reports, #TigerShroff and #RashmikaMandanna will star in a romantic action film titled as #ScrewDheela...Film will be directed by #ShashankKhaitan and produced by #KaranJohar [#DharmaProductions]. — Khurram Farooqui🇮🇳 (@iamkhur) July 24, 2022

OMG!

#TigerShroff & #RashmikaMandanna’s next with Dharma is titled #ScrewDheela "The title is derived from the traits of Tiger Shroff's character in the film. It's a wacky character and hence, the film has got a whacky title - Screw Dheela - which means Sanki."- Source. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 21, 2022

Fingers Crossed!

Yeah

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)