Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming for Atlee directorial in Pune and The Family Man Actress Priyamani was spotted on the sets. This unites the actress with Chennai Express star and according to the media reports, the actress is a part of SRK, Nayanthara's film.

Priyamani Spotted on the Sets of SRK-Atlee's Film

