The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards was held on March 6 in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh won the prestigious honour at the event. He won the Best Actor award for his performance in the blockbuster film 83. In fact, the Kabir Khan directorial also won the Best Film of the Year at the 21st ITA Awards.

Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor Award For 83

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)