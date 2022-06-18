The Devotion of Suspect X is the upcoming Netflix film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Ahlawat’s wife Jyoti recently met Bebo and even posed for a picture with the actress. Jyoti mentioned in her post, “So thrilled to have met kareena “THE DIVA”....Couldn’t stop smiling....I am flattered that u liked the food i made.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Bursts into Laughter in Middle of an Intense Scene on Devotion of Suspect X Set.

Jyoti Ahlawat And Kareena Kapoor Khan

