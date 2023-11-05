Richa Chadha recently defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was trolled for her look at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. In an interview, Chadha said that people are 'jealous' of Aishwarya and that she is the most beautiful woman in Indian history. She also praised Aishwarya for being disciplined and graceful. When asked about how to deal with trolls, Chadha said that one shouldn't bother with them as they are mostly jobless. FYI, Aish had worn golden Falguni and Shane Peacock gown for the fashion event. Viral! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya's Selfie With Kendall Jenner From Paris Fashion Week Grabs Attention (View Pic).

Richa Chadha Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

That’s @RichaChadha at her brutal best about Aishwarya Rai, trolling and dropping some truth bombs in her inimitable style. What a rockstar pic.twitter.com/8sxYFNqN7w — Joy (@Joydas) November 4, 2023

Watch Richa's Full Interview Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)