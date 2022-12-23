Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram today (Dec 23) and shared a reunion picture featuring sister Khushi Kapoor. In the clicks, the Mili star and her behen can be seen hugging each other tightly while getting sunkissed. "Missed u," the actress captioned the images. Have a look! Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Minimal Fashion Goals in White Crop Top and Shorts; View Pics of the Actress.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

