Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bawaal in Paris are having a blast together. VD took to his Instagram stories and shared a video that sees Janhvi crooning "Rangi Sari" song from his next Jugjugg Jeeyo. That's not it, as she also declares the romantic track as her fave while playing with her dupatta. Haha! Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Rangi Sari: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Is Electrifying in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VARUN DHAWAN (@varuniacsdilse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)