Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair. Pictures from the event have taken storm by social media. Janhvi Kapoor too was seen making a stylish appearance along with her sister Khushi Kapoor. There are a few unseen pictures from the event that shows Janhvi along with Shikhar Pahariya. The buzz is rife that the two have rekindled their romantic relationship and are dating once again. However, there’s no official announcement from them yet. In these latest pictures, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar’s arm as they head together for the ceremony. In another picture you’ll see Janhvi posing for the paps and in the background, Shikhar is seen conversing with Khushi. The two opted for traditional outfits for Anant and Radhika’s Gol Dhana ceremony. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Rekindle Their Romance – Reports.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Are The Exes Back Together?

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)