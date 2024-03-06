Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today! The Devara actress celebrates her 27th birthday on March 6 and on herspecial day her bestie Ananya Panday has dropped an adorable unseen picture to wish Janhvi. Taking to her social media, Ananya dropped an adorable childhood picture to wish her bestie. Sharing the unseen picture on her Instagram story, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday JK". Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were recently seen turning heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Janhvi Kapoor Turns 27: Khushi Kapoor Wishes Her 'Biggest Headache' With Cute Childhood Pics on Insta.

Check Out Ananya Panday’s Insta Story Here:

Ananya Panday on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

