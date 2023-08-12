Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a musical treat as the highly anticipated romantic track "Chaleya" is set to be released on August 14. The song features the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and is expected to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. Alongside this exciting release, it has been announced that Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: This Film Has a Strong Take On Women Empowerment! Check Out The Teaser Here:

The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in… pic.twitter.com/ZyNPe1Z8mM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2023

