The much-awaited announcement is here! Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s action entertainer Jawan is all set to be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. The makers have shared a teaser video in which you’ll see SRK in a bandaged avatar and his first look is sure to leave you amazed. Is Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film Titled Jawan? CBFC Certification of Mysterious Red Chillies Project Teaser Sparks Speculation.

Watch Jawan Teaser Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

