Global diva Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai last week and was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, a couple of days back. The power couple were spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar's house on Monday, March 18. Priyanka smiled and even waved at the paparazzi surrounding their car as they reached Farhan Akhtar's house. Moments later, Ritesh Sidhwani was also spotted arriving at Farhan's place. Looks like things might finally be happening with the movie Jee Le Zara. Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in a Salmon Pink Saree, Creates a Showstopping Fashion Moment at Event! (View Pics and Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

