Priyanka Chopra was absolute perfection at the Bulgari event! Rocking a salmon pink saree with an off-shoulder blouse, she was the epitome of elegance. Adorned with diamond rings, earrings, a chunky gemstone necklace, and killer heels, she nailed the accessories game. Her makeup, with hints of pink, flawlessly matched her outfit, while her loose hair added the final touch of glam! Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Black Shimmery Saree, Strikes a Pose With Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at Glamorous Event in USA (View Pics).

View Priyanka Chopra’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

