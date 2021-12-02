Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a 36-year-old, a former cricketer, who wants to play for team India once again. He has hopes in his heart and the will to push himself to earn back all the respect that he once lost. The song “Mehram” gives glimpses of Shahid’s character’s emotional journey, making a return to the field of cricket all over again, his training sessions and him reminiscing his heroic past. It also drops glimpses of his relationship with Mrunal Thakur, who plays the role of his wife in the film. “Mehram” is sung by Sachet Tandon and the music is composed by the duo Sachet-Parampara.

Watch The Full Song Mehram Below:

